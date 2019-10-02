NBA chairman tasks members on regular medical check up

The Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado-Ekiti branch, Mr. Olakanmi Falade, has called on the members of the association to do regular health check-ups to avoid sudden death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman gave this advice on Wednesday at a burial ceremony of one of the NBA members, Mr. Abidemi Olasanmi at Ilawe-Ekiti.

Mr. Falade stressed the need for members of the association to take their health seriously by creating time always out of their busy schedules for a medical check-up.

“I understand how busy some of us can be but we don’t need to joke with our health, health is wealth; we need to guide it jealously for the sake of our loved ones,” he added. He expressed worry about the sudden demise of one of them, saying it saddened his heart to hear that a young and vibrant member could die like that.

The NBA chairman described the deceased as a vibrant member, who did not take his work with levity and who was always cheerful. He said that he died quite in his prime at the age of 36, leaving a wife and three children behind.

Falade, who called on members of the association to support the family he left behind, promised that the NBA would always be there for the family. One of the members of the association, Mr. Femi Onipede, described the deceased as a gentleman with a vision.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News