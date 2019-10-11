Navy releases lists of successful candidates for 2019 recruitment

The Nigerian Navy on Thursday night released a list of successful candidates for 2019 recruitment.

The candidates who were successful in the 2019 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos from 29 July to 27 August 2019 are to report for training in 2 batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun advised candidates to check their names at the website www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

The Successful candidates were grouped into two, with the first batch beginning their training on 18 October. The second batch will start on 8 May 2020.

According to the information on the website, candidates are to come along with the following items: Two navy blue PT shorts, Two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas, two pairs of black trousers, Two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties.

Vanguard Nigeria News