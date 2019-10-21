Natural steps to get rid of this silent killer called high blood pressure!!!

Before I introduce you to the pure and natural solution to this killer sickness, let me first highlight you about high blood pressure. If you have been fighting on how to survive and control your blood pressure then read to the end!

HYPERTENSION can be seen as persistence elevation of blood pressure exacted on the walls of arteries!!! Or when the arterial blood pressure is persistently elevated above 140 over 90mmHg, The pressure depends on the work being done by the heart and the resistance of the blood vessel.

High blood pressure is a global health concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that the growth of the processed food industry has impacted, the amount of salt in diets worldwide and that this plays a major role in HYPERTENSION

SOME KEY POINTS ABOUT HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Normal blood pressure is 120 over 80mm of Mercury (mmHg) high blood pressure is higher than 130 over 80mmHg which is 140 over 90 mmHg.

Unmanaged high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, aneurysm, hypertensive retinopathies, unannounced death.

LET ME AT THIS JUNCTURE HINT AT WHAT POSSIBLY CAUSES HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

First you should know that the medical terms for blood pressure is *HYPERTENSION*

AGE: High blood pressure is common in people aged over 60 years. With age it increase steadily as the arteries become stiffer and narrower dye to plaque builds-up

ETHNICITY : Some ethnic groups are more prone to HYPERTENSION.

BODY SIZE AND WEIGHT: Being over weighted is a major determinant factor to high blood pressure.

MEN : Men are more prone to HYPERTENSION at younger age.

EXISTING HEALTH CONDITION: Disease like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and high cholesterol easily lead to high blood pressure.

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO USE: Excessive alcohol and tobacco attribute to high blood pressure crisis.

HEREDITARY : This can also be traced to family linage with high blood pressure history.

LOW POTASSIUM: In diet can also trigger high blood pressure.

A salty -rich diet associated with processed and fatty foods also causes high blood pressure!!!

Note that a systolic reading of 130 mmHg Refers to the pressure as the heart pumps blood around the body while diastolic reading of 80 mmHg refers to the pressure as the heart relaxes and refills the blood.

THERE ARE STAGES OF HYPERTENSION

Normal pressure between less than 120 mmHg over.

Less than 80.

Elevated stage between 120 and 129 over less than 80.

Stage 1 between 130 & 139 over 80 & 89.

Stage 2 at least 140 over 90.

Hypertensive crisis over 180 over 120.

There are several symptoms to High blood pressure and at times, one suffering from high blood pressure mightn’t notice any symptom, that’s why we call it

*SILENT KILLER*

It is maintained that high blood pressure causes

Sweating

Sleeping problem (insomnia)

Anxiety Etc

Remember some persons mightn’t have any symptom at all. But whether you have symptoms or not, fear not because I have a final solution to the silent killer called high blood pressure, just continue reading

POSSIBLE SOLUTION TO CONTROL YOUR HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE!!!*

Regularly checking your blood pressure is a vital step to control your blood pressure because you can’t be working on ignorance. You must know you blood pressure statues before you proffer solutions. Also it helped s to avoid further complications. REGULAR EXERCISE CAN ALSO HELP YOU TO CONTROL YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE: When you exercise the body, the blood flows freely into the arteries and vines thereby regularizing and stabilizing your blood in flow and outflow weight reduction. Hypertension is related to excess body weight and weight reduction is a key by a fall in blood pressure. DIET: Some blood pressure can be managed through lifestyle and dietary choice. Eat more of natural food, avoid much junk and processed food. REDUCING THE AMOUNT OF SALT: The WHO recommends that reducing intake of salt to 5g a day, helps reduce the risk of HYPERTENSION. MODERATING ALCOHOLIC CONSUMPTION: Reduce you alcohol intake to avoid risk of stroke. Eating more fruit and vegetable and less fat. USE OF MEDICATION: People with blood pressure higher than 130 over 80 may use medication to treat hypertension. Drugs are usually started at a low dose.

At this juncture I introduce to you this wonder working herbal solution drugs produced to send high blood pressure away forever.

Have you ever heard of ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO? Before I let out the cat out of the bag, let me first educate you about these wonder working herbs.

THANKS to this ancient plant found in Myanmar and Sri, Lanka ARJUNA.

Arjuna is made up of these active components of Terminalia, Arjuna are tannins, triterpenoid saponin (Arjuna acid, arjunolic acid, arjungenin, and arjunglycosides) flavonoids (arjunone, arjunolone, luteolin,) gallic, acid, ellagic acid, oligomeric proanthocyanidines, phytosterols, Calcium, magnesium, zinc and copper.

All these components help to free blockages in the vein and arteries, also reduces cholesterol, also purify and normalize your blood pressure to 120 over 80 mmHg. IT HAS NO SIDE EFFECT, I REPEAT, IT HAS NO SIDE EFFECT

Most importantly ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO is more effective and most result oriented than other Arjuna in circulation because ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO has more concentrated ingredients and has 9 scientifically proven herbs, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. It’s Botanical extract with verified active ingredients

Clinically proven mega Natural-BP grape seed extract and P40PTM pomegranate extract.

No side Effect. This unique blend of carefully selected ingredients works synergistically with Arjuna in a safe and gentle manner. It has been carefully packaged by pharmacists and has been endorsed to be the best hypertension control supplement you can ever think of in the whole of West Africa. Need I say more? A trial will convince you beyond all reasonable doubt. So how do I know so much about High Blood Pressure and its total control ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO?

What I am revealing to you is a VERY SIMPLE and EFFECTIVE SOLUTION for reducing high blood pressure naturally without exercise, funny diets or drastic lifestyle change

Now read this story to the end!

Am SYLVESTER and am in my late 40’s. From school, I was a physically active person, with no peculiar health issues. I thought I was healthy but had no idea that I had this condition.” High blood pressure” I have never been tested of such disease. I only found out that I was hypertensive when I got a job that required me to undergo a full medical examination every year. Even though most times I feel sweaty, weak and headaches but I just don’t pay attention to those symptoms, I assume them to be result of Lagos stress.

After I underwent the general test, it was confirmed that I was hypertensive. It was so bad because I was at stage 2 140/90MmHg. “It was difficult at first to accept that I had this condition and my first impression was that it was something over which I had no control. I was also initially resistant to the idea that I would have to take medication every day for the rest of my life.” At the time of diagnosis, I knew only very little about high blood pressure and feels strongly that greater awareness is required. “We hear so much about HIV/Aids, for example, but high blood pressure hardly ever gets any media attention. Permanent lifestyle change.

“High blood pressure requires a permanent lifestyle change so said my doctor,” “I continue to exercise and have made many changes to my eating habits. In addition, it’s an ongoing challenge to remember to take my blood pressure medication every single day.” I do forget now and then, especially when am out of the city on business, as is frequently the case.

My wife always knows when I’ve missed doses, however, as I apparently exhibit a certain moodiness and agitation whenever I have taken my medication. I’m not sure about the reasons for this, but I latter realized that it was side effect of that medication. But with all these efforts, much positive result wasn’t recorded. More evidence and commitment to managing my high blood pressure was the purchase of a blood pressure monitor and high blood pressure reversal medications ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO.

I came in contact with this most effective high blood pressure control medication when I went for a seminar organized by pharmacists at Abuja, after the seminar, I met the guy that organized the seminar, pharmacist Brown, I explained my predicament to him, he quickly introduced ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO and assured me that within few weeks, I will call him for testimony and I won’t stop at that, that rather I would introduce it to all my acquaintances that has such peculiar condition. He’s was right. Now I monitor my blood pressure on a daily basis at home, as keeping track of the readings helps me to feel more in control of this silent killer.

“I’m glad to say that with the medication ARJUNA PLUS HB PRO my blood pressure has returned to normal and with that I’m now generally well controlled,””

Thanks to this great herbal supplements without side effect I must confess. As a person I find it very difficult to lay my confidence on any medication, but ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO has proven me wrong. Its one herbal hypertension drug I can recommend to any of my friend, Colleague or you at any time any day.

Now that my blood pressure has been controlled, an idea flashed through my head. I thought… if I could beg and reach an agreement with pharmacist Brown, to help send in some packs of the ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO, I could create some awareness for it So that the thousands of people with high blood pressure and heart related problems in this country can get access to it and free themselves from the shackles and discomfort of drugs.

Also, I’ll be helping as many people as possible, so that they don’t have to suffer the agony I passed through. As God may have it, I reached out to Pharmacist Brown after few weeks, and immediately he was comfortable with my idea because “health they say is wealth “but was concerned about honesty and sincerity because he has been transferred to India for more research. But I assured him and gave him my words. No reasonable person can play trick with issues concerning health. 2 months later he ordered and shipped in 150 packs of ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO to me.

What Happened in my office after receiving the supplement was amazing instantly, on breaking the news to my colleagues. Little did I know that most of them where in my shoes and 48 packs of the ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO were picked up instantly. Some got for their parents, others for themselves and some for friends 2 packs each. Such huge demand followed by those mind-blowing testimonials.

“Thank God I could put the subscription to various drugs behind me.” I can hardly believe how well this works. The pack says to take 1 capsule twice daily. I was only taking 5 total capsules per week and I went from an average of 145/85 to about 115/78. Sometimes I am actually down to 106/72 so I am going to reduce the dosage to taking only 3 total capsules per week and see how that works. I assume it will not work this well on everyone but I am a believer. – Mrs. Caroline. – Lekki Lagos

“This is an excellent product”. My blood pressure reading before I started taking this supplement was 145/85 now it reads 117/35. I no longer suffer from fatigue and my vision is clear again. I’m happy to find an alternative to prescription drugs which have harmful side effects. I referred this product to my family members that are also suffering from hypertension. – Alhaji B. – Maitama, (Abuja)

After so many years of managing BP problems I can say that I am almost finally free from HBP. My son ordered the HBP pack solution from your store some weeks ago.

We went to the hospital for checkup and found out that my pressure was reading 128/89. I am having 6 hours sleep and have been taking the supplement as recommended. Am grateful for coming across this amazing BP medication. – Mr. Chika I was in the hospital for checkup last week Friday and found out that my BP has finally gone down and no more pains. Am really enjoying my health now all thanks to the HBP solution pack you send to us. My husband has even started using it. -Mrs Martha. (Abia) “My Drug subscription Area Things of the past” – Pastor David.

“My Vision is clearer again!” Thank you so much for this solution. This is an excellent product. My blood pressure reading before I started taking this supplement was 145/85 now it reads 117/35.

I no longer suffer from fatigue and my vision is clear again. I’m happy to find an alternative to prescription drugs which have harmful side effects. I referred this product to my family members that are also suffering from hypertension.

I had partial stroke as a result of high blood pressure and it was getting bad, but all thanks to ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO, my daughter in law got it for me from Lagos, now my stroke is cleaned and my blood pressure fully controlled.

Caroline Eze. Enugu

I have few packs of ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO left and have contacted pharmacist Brown for more so I urge you to do the right thing now, and claim the last few packs of my current supply, while you still can. And if you do that right now! You will not only get the chance to get it at the discounted introductory price, but will also enjoy;

=> 100% FREE Shipping to any location.

=> PLUS… You ONLY pay for the goods at your DOORSTEP!

Meaning you only pay when the product has been physically brought down to you face-to-face by our courier company.

How awesome is that? However, the FREE shipping and the payment on delivery additional benefits might not be there after few weeks here’s What You are getting. Approved by the world regulatory agencies.

1 Month Supply Treatment Pack

1 Pack = 60 Tablets

Discount price = N16,500

2 Months Supply Treatment Pack

2 Packs = 120 Tablets

Discount Price = N29,000

WAIT!

Before you rush to order… Here’s one more IMPORTANT thing, out of the hundreds of Anti-hypertension tea out there, only one stand out and work effectively. The recommendation was by my UK trained pharmacist friend.

If you place your order for the 2 months supply right away, I’ll add this amazing anti-hypertension and Blood sugar Blocker FREE.

However, I must state categorically that ONLY those who place order for the 2 months supply right away gets two free bonus Antihypertensive tea. If you procrastinate further, you may miss out.

Here’s what To Do Next:

To enjoy the introductory discount price + FREE shipping + Cash on delivery to every location (CoD):

1. month supply is N16,500

2. months supply (plus bonus) is N29,000

Pick up your phone right now; send the following info below via either a text or Whatsapp message to: 070-36561909

(1) Your full names, (2) Your full address (House or office number, street name, town, state); (3) Phone numbers, (4) Then indicate if you want 1 or 2 months supply.

Once I receive your details, I’ll confirm via SMS or Whatsapp and thereafter ship your item the next day.

You receive it within 3-6 business days and pay the dispatch person in cash upon delivery. The moment our delivery man brings the “ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO SOLUTION there and then, open the small container and make sure the inside seal is intact, once you start using, remember to send in your testimonies. But then you can still doubt me despite all. That is why I want to make this decision a no risk deal. I am going to let you use the ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO Kit and the Bonus for 60 days so you will have plenty of time to prove to yourself that it really does work! This means that you will have a full 2 months to use the ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO kit and prove it will help you lower your blood pressure, get rid of excess cholesterol, remove blockage of blood vessels and ultimately help you live a healthy life without medications.

If at the end of this time, you did not see a considerable result as I claim, you can ask for your purchase price back and I will refund it 100% in FULL. (Within 60 working days).

Why am I doing this? The answer is simple

Reason is that I know you will have a better pulse rate, normal blood pressure and stop medications completely after you use this ARJUNA PLUS BP PRO

Joseph

The Health Personnel

070-36561909

Don‘t forget there is limited stock, you have to act fast and save your health. If you live in Lagos, or nearby, you can walk into our marketing department office to pick up the products. It will be given at the same price.

Contact address:

45 Abeokuta Express Way, by Cement B/stop Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria.

30, Fatade Bus Stop, Baruwa Road, Ipaja, Lagos Nigeria.

Plot 1226, Ahmodu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria

(Monday –Saturday 8:00am-5:00pm)

Customer support line: 070-36561909