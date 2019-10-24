A new budding luxury concierge firm, NattyLaw Concierge is set to disrupt the concierge world in Nigeria and Africa as it brings class and innovation to the trade.

NattyLaw Concierge is an Event Management and Luxury Lifestyle organization where only royal services are showered on their esteemed clients.

They are your one-stop concierge and lifestyle management organisation that offers different services to help people to reach their major targets as they help to take care of their needs.

They equally take care of things for their clients while they focus on their jobs and business, so at the end of the day, they end up exceeding their target.

NattyLaw offer services from clients’ homes, business to personal things. It could be a gift to a client or you want to say thank you to a client among others.

President NattyLaw Concierge, Bisola Lawal said, “We will help you do that. We also take care of travel arrangements, tours, moving home or handle your events, you want to have a treat or treat someone special, we handle all of that for you. We are just like the professional arm you can hold responsible for things and we can assure you that you will come asking for more”.

She disclosed that in this business, one has to be transparent and transparency is something that could be cumbersome in this country because Nigerians don’t trust easily.

She added that it is a big challenge when people don’t trust people even if they are given all the reasons to do so.

“Some people also don’t believe that Nigerians can do a good job for them. However, we deliver an excellent job that would even surpass our clients’ expectations. As a result of that, most of our jobs come from referrals”, she added.

“We do protocol services, and VIP services as well. We take care of the running around for you such as a tour guide, get you to nice restaurants, organise exclusive parties for you as well and so many other things you may wish to do. We arrange VIP seats for famous events, shows and concerts. Our experienced specialists can help you skip the regular queues at some of the best bars and nightclubs around the world, all you need do is just walk in majestically as royalty; we take care of all to ensure you have such beautiful experience”.

“We plan exclusive activities like elite spa treatments, sky – dinner, out of world birthday celebrations, hot air balloon surprises, island holidays, jungle adventures, etc.

She noted the company is doing well but optimistic that it’s going to get better.

Lawal hinted then, Nigerians are more about sending their domestic staff‘ (an Iya Basira’) what a professional should handle for them effectively and excellently.

“But people are becoming more aware of their insurance, the safety of their family, especially with all the happenings we hear of the house helps and how they collude with others to cause problems in the home. So I believe people should be more concerned about who they allow into their homes by engaging professionals who will be held responsible and accountable with whatever happens”.

*We are disrupting the concierge world in Africa, we pioneering something never seen or experienced in the luxury concierge and hospitality industries and we look at the global stage.

We are taking concierge and hospitality in Africa to a whole new level.

We showcasing great stuff from Africa to the world, starting with Nigeria

Vanguard