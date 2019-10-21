Native doctor in court for allegedly duping client N481,000

By Shina Abubakar

For allegedly duping his client the sum of N481,000, a 55-year-old native doctor, Fatai Olanrewaju, aka (Agbefawo) was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Oshogbo.

The native doctor was arraigned before Magistrate Adijat Oloyade on four counts bordering on illegal possession of charms, fraud, conspiracy and stealing.

Fatai was said to have duped Olatunji Nike of the stated sum to cure an ailment she was battling with an intent to dupe her of the money.

The Police prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode, said the accused committed the offences on October 17, 2019, at about 10 am at Owode Igbona in Osogbo.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 516, 419, 383 and 213 of the criminal code CAP 34 vol II. Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred to him.

His counsel, Abayomi Alayokun while applying for his client’s bail, pledged that the accused would provide credible surety and would not jump bail if granted.

Adijat Oloyade, in her ruling, however, committed the accused person to bail in the sum of N250,000.00 and two sureties in the same sum and adjourned the case till December 13, 2019, for hearing.