Nasarawa varsity launches whistle-blowing policy to curb unethical conduct

The management of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has launched a whistle-blowing policy to check rising cases of unethical conduct among staff and students of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, launched the policy on Wednesday in Keffi during a programme titled “Campaign Against Unethical Conduct in NSUK’’.

Mohammed said that the university had decided to put a stop to sermonising on unethical conduct and to frontally attack the evil.

“If you see something, say something by blowing the whistle to the Committee which is empowered to investigate and invite anybody that is implicated.

“I know the perpetrators will fight back but I want to assure you all that with our strong determination, they will fail.

“In this war, we will be fair, just and transparent. Everything will be based on the time-tested principle of rule of law and there will be no sacred cow in this battle.

“Among the students, unethical conduct include membership of secret cult, cheating in exam halls, not attending lectures, fighting and abusing, rape, indecent dressing, prostitution, among others.

“Among the academic staff, it includes not attending lectures regularly, not attending to students’ scripts and projects, selling of handouts and books, sexual harassment, among others.

“Among the non-academic staff, failure or collecting money to attend to students, keeping students on long queue, altering scores, examinations expo, sexual harassment, among others.

“All these will have to be stamped out of our system in the interest of the education sector and for societal development,’’ he said.

Mohammed solicited the support of the university community and other stakeholders for the fight against unethical conduct.

In their separate remarks, Dr Tanimu Yusuf and Mr Victor Tsaku, the institution’s Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and President, Students Union respectively, assured the vice-chancellor of their support toward fighting the menace.

In his vote of thanks, Mr Bala Ahmed, the Registrar of the university, commended the vice-chancellor for launching the campaign.

He said that it would go a long way in sanitising the system as well as improve the standard of education in the institution and the state at large.

