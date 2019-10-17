Breaking News
Nasarawa governor appoints new heads for Christian and Muslim boards

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has appointed Mr. David Ayewa as the new Executive Secretary of the state’s Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board and Mustapha Yahuza-Musa as the new Chairman, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement in Lafia on Thursday.

Ahmed said Ayewa’s appointment followed the removal of Mr. Musa Aloko from the position.

He added that the dissolution of the Christian and Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards by the state government was to reposition the boards.

The SSG said the governor appointed Rev. Markus Shammah as Chairman, Christian pilgrims governing board and Yahuza-Musa was appointed the Chairman, Muslim pilgrims governing board.

He listed other members of the Christian pilgrims’ welfare board as Grace Mathias Chingon, Jonathan Joseph Jame, Rabo Dakare and Rev. Fr. George Shenge.

Members of the Muslims pilgrims’ welfare board to include Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim Madayana, Umar Usman Baba, Idris Mohammed Umar, Alhaji Liman Abdullahi Gabas, Ibrahim Bala Moskolo, and Alhaji Musa Turaki.

