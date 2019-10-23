NAS sensitizes students on career choice, drug abuse

By Gabriel Olawale

National Association of Seadog, NAS has enlightened students of Community Senior Secondary School, Ikorodu on the need to choose courses or professions that will make them relevant in the emerging world.

Speaking during a career talk and mentorship program organized by NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Ikorodu Chapter in collaboration with NAS New York Chapter, Mr Korede Giwa said that the world is fast changing, largely due to advancement in technology which has influenced the relevance of certain traditional professions.

“We are using this career talk, mentorship program to unveil a new world of possibilities for students of Community Senior Secondary School, Ikorodu and position them to be major stakeholders and positive influencers in the world.

Giwa who is the President of NAS Ikorodu chapter said that, to achieve such a great goal, the students need to be mentored and properly guided by experienced practitioners, who have not only practiced their profession, but have trended the world direction and proactively re-strategized to stay in active competition and relevance.

“Aside the distribution of free exercise books to the students, we are going to obtain Jamb forms for the best three students in SS3 as part of incentive to encourage them to do better,” he noted.

On his part, President of NAS New York Chapter, Mr Victor Gbajumo urged students not to engage in illicit drugs.

He called on community and religious leaders to support government in ensuring that the menace of drug abuse, not only among youths but also the general society, was brought to an end.

“We can’t fold our arms and see the population of young people who ought to be leaders of tomorrow depleting, this is why we decided to organise this sensitization program. Our target is to build structure of young people who will take action against violent extremism at the community level,” he said.

Vanguard