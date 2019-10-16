NAOMT endorses Mouka orthopaedic mattresses

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigeria Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists(NAOMT), has endorsed Mouka ahead of its 60th anniversary.

Speaking during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the CEO, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, said the endorsement came on the back of consistency in quality delivery and innovative mattress production which have characterised the brand’s market trajectory in Nigeria.

He said the endorsement signals a 10-year partnership between the brand and the Association and that it sets a new benchmark for the brand in quality delivery.

“This partnership comes in different ways, we are being engaged, to inspect our facilities, to ensure that our manufacturing facilities are of first class standard, and to ensure that the claims we make for the Mouka well-being products, the orthopaedic and semi-orthopaedic products are substantiated and not just loose marketing claims.

“Obviously, we’ll work together to see what further developments we can bring forth in the future. The strength of this partnership is to see how we can technically work together to meet the orthopaedic needs of Nigerian consumers” he stressed.

National President of NAOMT, Dr.Onigbinde Ayodele, said the endorsement of Mouka is an offshoot of a detailed assessment of the brand’s orthopaedic mattresses.

“Mouka has improved the foam materials to orthopaedic standards that will meet the needs of the community of people using the mattresses. They have made a lot of improvement on the orthopaedic mattresses that you cannot compare them with other mattresses. There’s a wide difference between Mouka and other mattresses.”

Onigbinde said before they endorsement, they inspected the production process and seen that it meets best practices.