NAF jets destroy Boko Haram assembly point, several insurgents killed

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air force said on Monday that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a location at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State used by Boko Haram terrorists as a meeting venue.

A statement issued by the Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said “the attack was conducted on Sunday following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.”

He said the missions were supported by “Human Intelligence reports that established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the terrorists where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against own troops and innocent civilians”.

He added: “Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure.

“Several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

Vanguard