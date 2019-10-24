NAF investigates alleged killing of 2 persons in Sokoto

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Dispatches Condolence Team to Sokoto

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday that following the fracas between some of its (NAF) personnel and some youths at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis on Sunday, 20 October 2019, which led to the death of 2 persons, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to investigate the cause of the fracas bring the culprits to book.

This is just as the NAF dispatched a high powered delegation led by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, under which 119 Forward Operating Base (119 FOB) Sokoto falls, to undertake a fact finding mission and pay condolence visits to the deceased’s families as well as the executive Governor of the State.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relatiins and Information said: “In line with the CAS’ directive, the AOC TAC has paid a condolence visit to the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Right Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while the Commander 119 FOB has visited the families of the deceased.

“Furthermore, based on Headquarters NAF directives, the AOC has also constituted an independent Board of Inquiry (BOI), comprising officers from outside Sokoto State, to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the fracas with a view to determining the level of culpability of NAF personnel, who have since been placed on close arrest.

“The NAF regrets the loss of lives and injury to civilians occasioned by the unfortunate incident, which also left some NAF personnel with severe injuries.

“We once more express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and extend our sympathies to those injured in the fracas.

“We wish to state unequivocally that no stone will be left unturned to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate loss of lives.

“The NAF, as a highly disciplined and professional force, wishes to reiterate that it does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violation of human rights of citizens.

“We wish to assure members of the public that, in line with the NAF’s established procedures, this case will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken to punish any NAF personnel found culpable, while addressing the root causes in order to avoid a reoccurrence.”

