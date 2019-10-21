NAF investigates alleged killing of 2 persons by personnel in Sokoto

The Nigerian Airforce said last night that it is investigating an alleged altercation between its personnel and some persons in Sokoto state which led to the alleged death of two persons.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information said, “An online report has alleged the unfortunate killing of 2 persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis on Sunday, 20 October 2019, as a result of a fracas between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and suspected Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) youths within the Community.

“However, details regarding the unfortunate incident, which also led to some NAF personnel sustaining serious injuries, are still sketchy.

” Consequently, the NAF is investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.

” It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens.

” Therefore, every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance extant laws and the general public duly informed.

“We wish to assure the general public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.

“The public will be kept informed on the outcome of the investigation.”