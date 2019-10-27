NAF holds special operation on Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road Monday

Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Air Force said on Sunday it would carry out a special operation in Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Monday.

The counter-terrorism operation followed the recent cases of armed banditry and kidnapping in the area.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement the development would attract movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition.”

The statement read:”This is to inform the general public, especially residents of Birnin Gwari and Afaka as well as their environs, that the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, code-named EXERCISE NA ZO, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Monday, 28 October 2019.

“Accordingly, there will be a movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise.

“Additionally, there will be a restriction of vehicular movement at the aforementioned road during the Exercise.

“Members of the public are advised not to panic but to go about their normal businesses, as the Nigerian Air Force will endeavour to minimize disruptions to normal activities.”

