NAF eliminate scores of BokoHaram/ISWAP terrorists at Kirta Wulgo

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday that its sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of the Country has again yielded significant results with the destruction of another ISWAP hideout and neutralization of several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

It said the airstrike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday, 4 October 2019, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director NAF Public Relations and Information said, “Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.

“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

