NAF commences training for new batch of special forces

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the training of another batch of Special Forces (SF) personnel to boost internal security operations in the country.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Daramola said the SF Course 5/2019 was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC) Annex in Bauchi.

He said the course, which is the seventh by the current NAF administration, is the first to be conducted at the newly established RTC Annex in Bauchi.

Daramola said the choice of Bauchi was to enable the trainees to acclimatise to the arid conditions prevalent in the North East, as well as decongest the RTC’s main training facility in Kaduna.

The Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), AVM Idi Amin, while inaugurating the course said the training was another NAF leadership effort in capacity building. (NAN)

Vanguard