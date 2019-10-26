By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised wealthy Nigerians to emulate the philanthropic and humanitarian attitude of the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo in contributing to the development of their community.

Onuesoke, who was reacting to Oyedepo’s donation of N650 million for the maintenance of bad roads in Ota and its environs, Ogun state, said if wealthy Nigerians emulate the good work of Oyedepo by contributing their little quota for the development of the society in education sector, heath sector, industrialization and infrastructural development among others, Nigeria will be a better place for all.

He stated that in Ota, Ogun State, the presence of Living Faith Church Worldwide has not only impacted positively on the town and beyond but had also lifted a growing number of individuals and households out of poverty.

Onuesoke added that the church’s intervention in road development and electricity distribution has changed the lives of the indigenes for good.

“The recent donation of N650m for repairs of road is just a tip on the iceberg. Evidence abound that Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners Chapel is responsible for the construction and regular maintenance of Oju-Ore to Atan to Agbara road. There was a time the entire Ota community in Ogun state was in total darkness, it was the church that brought light to the community,” Onuesoke recalled.

Onuesoke, who visited Ota to see things for himself, also disclosed that David Oyedepo Foundation, a Christian non-profit organization has excelled in education by creating platforms to improve the quality of education in Africa and increase access to quality education by school age child marginalized by poverty.

He said the Foundation engages in educational interventions for individuals and schools owing to its belief that education is one major tool that has the power to change the socio-economic condition of Nigerians.

Vanguard