N10bn refund for Kogi Govt is Day light Robbery, ADP Kicks

Alleges that the money is to empower Bello, APC in the November 16 governorship election

Accuses Buhari’s Administration of Lack of Transparency

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Action Democratic Party, ADP, yesterday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to refund a total sum of N10.069 billion to Kogi State Government being refund of money spent by the state on behalf of Federal government.

The ADP described the action as a day light Robbery, even as it accused the Federal Government of Lack of transparency in its disbursement of public funds especially Kogi State.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, National Chairman of ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, who claimed that the money was meant to empower the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate in the November 16 governorship election, Yahaya Bello, said:”Kogi issue is daylight robbery. This government doesn’t emphasise accountability.

“There is an agency that supervises allocation to each tier of government, it is the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

“It is even above the Presidency because they determine what the president earns. It is the beginning of the rigging of November election and it has to stop.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate, seeking an approval of a total sum of N10.069 billion to Kogi State Government being refund of money spent by the state on behalf of Federal government.

President Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated 10th October, 2019 and read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan during plenary.

In the letter seeking for the Senate approval, President Muhammadu Buhari said the sum was a refund to Kogi State government for projects it executed on behalf of federal Government.

The ADP chairman who urged Nigerians to be vigilant and be prepared to ask questions on how public fund was being frittered by the administration that professed to be fighting corruption, said, “I am calling on Mr. President to fast track the economy. All these kidnappers, terrorists get their footsoldiers from unemployed youths. The youths must take their destiny in their hands and get the government accountable by asking questions: How much are we making from crude oil, how much crude oil are we producing on daily basis?

” I am not calling for violence, but we can and must ask questions. We can check crude oil theft quickly, we don’t have the time, we must catch up with the rest of the world. The oil must be put to judicious use because it isn’t going to be there forever.

“We are passing through a phase. Nigeria is very strong in terms of economic fundamentals. All we need is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We need leaders that are informed and can engage other world leaders.

“What we have is lack of planning , the right leadership. The issue of insecurity, lack of food can be attributed to the lacklustre leadership. You are in government to be able to provide for the citizens.

” Unless Nigerians start to ask questions that will probe their conscience, this rot will continue to fester. That’s how changes take place in other countries but if you keep quiet, it won’t change.”

Sani who also expressed concerns over the debt profile under the present administration as he noted that it could be a disincentive to foreign investors, said, “How do you grow the GDP of the economy with the huge debt and allocation to debt servicing? You take jumbo loans and you aren’t growing the economy. They need to slow down on piling up debt unnecessarily so that the investment world won’t declare Nigeria as risky place to do business. ”

Reacting to remarks attributed to the Chairman Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, Senator Kabiru Gaya that his Committee would push for delisting of some political parties, with numbers reduced to five, the ADP National Chairman said that the Constitution has empowered the electoral body to instil sanity in the electoral process. He however admonished INEC to be fair while exercising its powers.

He said, ” It is unfortunate. The Constitution didn’t say you can deregister in black and white but it has empowered an agency, the INEC to enforce its stipulation, if an association it wants to register doesn’t meet the regulations. But I don’t have objection, but the Constitution makes provision for fairness. What INEC needs to do is to make registration stringent and make existence stringent.

“But the same INEC must be conscious that the level playing ground isn’t there. The opposition parties don’t have tradermoni and even when we win, INEC often declared results inconclusive.”