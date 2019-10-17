My vagina most magical part of my body ― Tonto Dikeh

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said her vagina is the most magical part of her body. The 34-year-old made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page where she made shocking revelations about herself.
When asked about the best part of her body. Tonto said:” The best part of my body is simply is and will always remain my vagina, that’s the most magical part of my body”.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.