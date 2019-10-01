My relationship with Okowa has attracted devt to Isoko nation -IDU PG

Emphasizing that there was no part of IDU’s constitution that forbids its President General from becoming a contractor, he noted that: “The appointment of my son as SA to the Gov Okowa is as a result of his hard work for the ruling party in the State during the 2019 general elections.” PHOTOS: Osoba, Abiodun grace Sujimoto’s 5th Anniversary Celebration

Reacting to attacks by the Isoko Monitoring Group, IMG, against the appointment of his son Mr Garvin Iduh as a Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the award of contracts to his company by the Delta State Government, Amadhe said “Some of the ongoing projects in Isoko nation are as a result of my relationship with the State Governor.”

Reiterating that IDU was being run from personal donations made by Isoko descents who are committed to the development of Isoko nation, he said

“Within the first two years of my resumption of duty as IDU President, I put in N29.7million of my own personal money into the running of IDU.

“We spent money to ensure that the Engineering faculty of Delta State University, Oleh campus was fully accredited. We also spent money in ensuring that, the various communal and clans crisis including boundaries disputes are resolved amicably as well as working to ensure that Isoko has stable power supply and our efforts are being frustrated by the management of BEDC among other expenditures.”

He listed other achievements of his administration to include “The construction of the Erowha Road and the Irri Grammar School road in which I facilitated through Governor Okowa. I also appealed to the Governor to send medical equipment to Iyede-Ame health center, which the Governor did, among other notable projects in the various communities across the Isoko nation.

“On Aviara Fish farm, the contract was awarded to me in 2007. But I was not mobilized. I borrowed N20 million from the Bank to start the contract. It took the State Government three years to pay me for the job I have done and the interest accrued on the money I borrowed from the First Bank was N6 million.”

According to him, “My relationship with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa started since 2006 when he first contested for Governor alongside the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. I was among the delegates selected from Isoko to the Governorship primaries held at the Ogwashi-Uku stadium then.”