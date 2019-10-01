By Ekaette Bassey

A veteran and entertainment guru, Bobby Michaels has revealed his dreams of changing the face of Nollywood to another point of doing incredible things in collaboration with Hollywood industry.

The long-time actor, producer and director was trained by a legendary mother who was an actress and a great writer known as Late Mrs Cherry Ada Onwu-Otuyelu; the first female Director of Imo State Council for Arts & Culture. Mrs Charitas was the writer of the popular Award-winning literature for children Ifeanyi and Obi in 1986, some of her books are One bad turn, Good morning Mr Kolanut, Triumph of Destiny, Catastrophe, Amaigbo Kwenu and many more.

The great writer died 2 years ago as she left behind a lasting legacy in her son who is actually representing the family in an amazing way, currently, he just finished producing a movie titled ” One bad turn” a story written by his late mother in 1983, the movie will be coming out by December.





Bobby Michaels kicks against so many negative things going on in the industry that are not speaking well of Nollywood. “Basically, what I don’t like about today’s Nollywood is that most people in the system give preference to friends and family instead of the real professionals on the job”…. he said. This act can kill the growth of the industry. Upcoming actors should be given adequate training on the job so they can present the role in a professional way if they must be taken in the industry.

Secondly, it is reported that most young ladies are being taken advantage of by people who promised to make them a Super Star overnight. According to Bobby “such cases happen around the world, that is why I said, if you are coming into the Industry, come with your talent, when once you come in as a novice, and people start noticing how desperate you are, they will want to take advantage of you, even at that, you have all right to report anybody trying to take advantage of you to the police”.

Bobby is very optimistic about bringing Hollywood to Nollywood and there’s no doubt as he got all it takes and he’s seriously working towards achieving his dreams, he has a firm foundation when it comes to entertainment, drama and storytelling, he is bringing out the whole of him and all that he had learnt from his late mother. So the more we look, the more we see.

