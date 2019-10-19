Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday assured youth of the state of his administration’s commitment to invest in them, in order to make them contribute positively to the economic wellbeing of the state as well as their individual development.

Fayemi said the younger generation is an important segment of the population that must be positively engaged to contribute significantly to governance and socio-economic development of the state.

He spoke on Saturday at a forum, “Ekiti Youth Conversation With Mr Governor”, held at the Abiodun Adetiloye Hall of the State Trade Fair Complex, Ado Ekiti, as part of activities marking the first anniversary of his administration.

The programme involved youths drawn from different parts of the state, including serving corps members, students, students union leaders, young professionals, artisans and members of youth-based organisations.

The youths who filled the hall to the brim, engaged the Governor for about two-and-half hours with questions bordering on governance, employment, economy and education, security and other pertinent issues.

Fayemi said his administration was concerned about job creation and economic empowerment for the youths hence the various initiatives he had put in place to enhance their status.

The Governor explained that apart from giving out government jobs, his administration was also attracting investors to boost the state’s investment profile and create jobs for the youths.

Fayemi disclosed that his administration had just sealed a deal with Promasidor Limited to revive Ikun Dairy Farm, set up a milk producing factory among others.

He also revealed that his administration through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was working with Dangote, Coscharis and Stallion Group Industries Limited to set up a rice mill in the state to create jobs, adding that the state has a comparative advantage in rice production.

Besides, Fayemi stated that two cassava processing companies are setting up shops in the state to absorb cassava produce in the state, assuring members of the Youth and Commercial Agricultureal development (YCAD).

He said his administration would not relent in putting in place incentives that would attract investors like favourable framework, tax relief, security, among others.

Fayemi noted that Ekiti was the most improved state in the federation on the ease of doing business in 2014 before he left office but plummeted to Number 28 after he left office.

According to him, he would not relent in his effort to return the state to its leading position on ease of doing business with various policy frameworks being put in place as well as aggressive investment drive.

To drive the investment agenda, Fayemi disclosed that Ekiti Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA) has just been established to leverage on the state’s investment potentials to create more jobs.

The Governor also said government would also create enabling environment for small and medium enterprises to thrive in a competitive environment.

He urged the youths to key in to various industrial and agriculture credit facilities including the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Responding to a question on incessant blackout on the campus of Ekiti State University, Fayemi said he had entered into discussion with the Governing Council with a view to solving the problem.

Speaking on the new law against gender violence, Fayemi said it makes provisions more lengthier jail terms, clinical castration, naming and shaming of convicts.