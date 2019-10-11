MUSON festival @ 23: A celebration of excellence in art

BY Chris Onuoha

The Musical Society of Nigeria, MUSON has concluded plans to celebrate the 23rd edition of its annual festival of art called ‘The MUSON Festival 2019’ with theme: “Celebrating excellence in art”.

Announcing the fully packed one week music, art and entertainment fiesta at a press briefing in Lagos, the festival organizing committee comprising the chairman, Kitoyi Ibare-Akinsan, the CEO, MUSON, Mrs. Ayo Jolofo, Yemi Akinsanya, Princess Banke Ademola, Sir, Emeka Nwokedi and MUSON Vice Chairman, Louis Mbanefo said that the event which is scheduled to start from Wednesday October, 16 will run to Sunday, 27, 2019.

Speaking, Sir Louis Mbanefo said that this year’s festival is remarkable in the sense that it comes in honour of two distinguished gentlemen, first Chairman, Chief Ayo Rosiji of blessed memory and current Chairman, Chief Akintola Williams who celebrated his 100th birthday few months ago, without whom there would have been no MUSON.

He also noted that MUSON has maintained an unbroken succession of annual festivals since inception which have become the focal point of its activities, saying that the festivals have pointed the way to the path that MUSON is destined to follow, to become a centre for all the arts at the highest level and the premier venue for the arts in West Africa.

Mbanefo mentioned that MUSON, since the first festival, has seen the development of the MUSON Diploma School which started from the Basic School by Mr. James Adekunle, later nurtured by Marion Akpata, Edna Soyanwo both retired and now succeeded by Prince Banke Ademola and Emeka Nwokedi.

Meanwhile, the MUSON festival will feature as usual various exhilarating programmes such as an art exhibition in partnership with the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) called “Music Meets Art”. This will be followed by Youth Concert. On Thursday, 17, the personality music programme that shares the music of celebrities with live audience, “My Kind of Music” will feature Mrs. Dupe Ajayi; HRH Erelu (Dr) Dosumu Abiola; MR. Akinmolu Opeodu and Mr. Babatunde Ajijedidun.

Other programmes are T.Y Danjuma sponsored Festival Opera on Friday October 18, featuring Gaetano Donizetti; Cheveron sponsored festival Drama “Wat’s Dis All About”, an adaptation by Toyin Oshinaike that holds on Saturday, 19 with repetition on Sunday Oct 20; MUSON Alumni Concert on Monday Oct 21 staging “Igbeyawo”; Piano MasterClass on Wednesday Oct 23 to be handled Romanian born Nigerian, Rebeca Omordia; ‘Cultural Night’ featuring international night of cultural displays from Nigeria, Azerbaijan, China, Brazil and Colombia performers which comes up on Wednesday Oct 23; and Rebeca Omordia concert sponsored by Fourchiefs Media UK.

There will also be a MUSON artists’ session featuring MUSON’s bests, Louis Mbanefo, Joseph Oparamanuike, Tunde Sosan, Jude Olabanji and John Ayorinde while MUSON Day comes up on October 25 with a concert by MUSON School of Music. The grand finale, Festival Gala concert holds on Sunday October 27 after the annual Jazz Evening featuring MUSON concert band, Imole Ayo, Yinka Davies, Mike Ihkifa and Adijams ‘Dance Ensemble.

The festival organizing committee chairman, Kitoyi Ibare-Akinsan promised that this year’s festival is going to be unique with arrays of programmes to entertain MUSON’s large audience. He noted that with the introduction of cross-cultural performance from Azerbaijan, Brazil and Colombia, the event will live up to its billings.

However, Louis Mbanefo reiterated MUSON’s commitment for cultural values and urged the federal government not to relent in sponsoring the programmes so long it is for the cultural promotion of the country.

Vanguard