Music kept me away from trouble – Hify Doozy

By Esther Onyegbula

Music is many thing to many people, to Ifeanyi Godwin Jibunoh popularly called Hify Doozy music has saved his life and kept him away from trouble.

According to this singer of payment popular song ‘shopo’ there is more the government can do to improve the music industry with the aim of helping youths like him.

Hify Doozy also said that as an upcoming artiste he has a goal to reach the level of Don Jazzy and may be collabo with him on big stages.

Hear him: “I mind my activities, critics and things that makes me happy, because music has kept me away from a lot of troubles.

“I only have 6 tracks to my credit, the top3 are titled, “Shopo” “Rolls” Royce”and “Loud” still recording new songs to compile an album.

“Shopo” is the most popular even got nominated for the Top Naija Music Awards 2018

“Through the medium of my social handles and being able to have my songs on digital music stores worldwide, to gain royalties with my music uploads from the platform through downloads and streaming online. I see myself being a music mogul, recording more good music and making my fans proud of being a Stan to Hify Doozy music.

“The Nigerian music industry has become one of the country’s natural resources. And we have been able to make Afrobeat music trend worldwide, therefore I’m rating the industry as being in the international standards.

One of the major challenges we face in the industry is money. You need money to book a studio session- to run promotions, etc, most times struggling to get shows for more publicity to sell out as a musical artiste, and on getting there we still have to beg or pay the organizers to put us on stage, sometimes if you are lucky, then you would get the privilege to showcase. If not then the struggles goes on.

“We face critics discrimination, and the negatives vibes, but most of the time we get inspired by these critics. However, I have been doing music even before Wizkid and Davido, but I may still be referred to, as an up coming artiste. I pray to take my music career to the top-notch level soon.

“My goals and plans is to collaborate with an A-list musicians, the likes of Praiz, Wizkid, Davido, Don jazzy, Tiwa Savage and many more. collaborating with these artiste will sure help push my brand to a larger audience.”

Vanguard