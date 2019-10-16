MTN, Airtel, others to showcase innovations at eGovernment Confab

By Chiamaka Okpoko

Technology enthusiasts will be treated with a potpourri of innovative products at this year’s eGovernment Conference, as Information and Communications Technology, ICT companies have promised to showcase innovative products at the event.

The ICT companies, such as MTN, IHS, Airtel, Globacom, VDT, Galaxy Backbone and Broadbased Communications said the forum will help them enhance government service delivery to Nigerian masses and also increase their internally generated revenue, IGR.

According to the organisers, the one-day conference, which holds third week of October in Lagos, is where new technological solutions that will enhance government service delivery and reduce unemployment in the country will be discussed and showcased.

It is put together by DigiServe Network Services Limited in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Association of Telecoms companies of Nigeria, ATCON, and Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NIRA.

With the theme: eGovernment: Powering Governance with ICT, the conference is also going to provide opportunity for the stakeholders to discuss the recently approved National eGovernment plan and parley on how to remove the barriers militating against the growth of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT sector.

Vanguard