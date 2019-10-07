Motorcycle, tricycle registration will enhance security in Zamfara — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara command, has said that the enforcement of motorcycles and tricycles number plate and riders registration is another means of improving the security situation in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Wuhioko Ukechukwu, said this while addressing stakeholders in the state on the nationwide enforcement of number plates and riders registration policy, which held at the command headquarters in Gusau on Monday.

Ukechukwu said Zamfara was one of the states that needed to be policed most considering how it has been battling with banditry and other criminal activities in the rural areas.

He said with the motorcycle and tricycle registration, criminals could be easily identified and apprehended in all parts of the state.

“The National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) in Regulations 3, 36, 38(3) and 39 made it compulsory for all vehicles to have and be fixed with number plates.

“Ìt is unlawful for any driver or rider to be on the road without valid driving or riding licence as required by law,” he stated.

According to him, the FRSC Regulations 44 and 74 (1) and (2) of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR), 2012, stipulates offence and punishment for failure to possess these documents.

The sector commander further stated that vehicle licence and number plates violation attracts a fine of N3,000 or six months imprisonment or both, while drivers licence violation attracts a penalty of N10,000 fine or one-year jail term or both.

The commandant also warned officers and men of the command to brace up to the challenges and shun any act of corrupt practice while on duty, as anyone found wanting will be sanctioned accordingly.

