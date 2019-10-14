Mortar bombs strike Somalia’s Mogadishu airport, six injured ―Source

At least three mortar bombs were fired on Sunday at Mogadishu’s international airport, injuring at least six people in the compound where several embassies are located, a diplomatic source said.

The missions of the United Nations and African Union, as well as several embassies, are based inside the perimeter fence.

The Horn of Africa nation has been plagued by conflict since clan warlords overthrew a dictator in 1991. This was followed by fighting between rival clans and an Islamist insurgency.

Al Qaeda-aligned Al Shabaab, which seeks to topple the U.N.-backed government, often launches attacks in Mogadishu and across the country. It did not immediately claim responsibility for Sunday’s attack and could not be reached for comment.

