More women enrol in NOUN than men ―Management

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Women are currently leading men in enrollment at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, as the quest of Nigerians for higher education keeps growing.

NOUN said reports at its disposal indicated that at the moment, women population at the university stands at 53 per cent against that of the male which trailed behind with 47 per cent.

Chairman of Council of NOUN, Prof. Peter Okebukola, at a press conference, Thursday evening in Abuja,where he said the Council of the institution had approved the recommendation of the Senate for the appointment of Prof.Uduma Orji of the Department of Philosophy as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic),said the university was gratified over the development.

He said zonal examination registration summaries in October 2019, showed that in South West, while the number of males that enrolled for NOUN was 18,715, that of female stood at 20,980 representing a total of 39,690 population of students in the region.

In the North Central, according to him, while the number of male enrollment was 7,662, that of female was 9,919, making a total of 17,581 in the zone.

Okebukola also said a recent report from some correctional centres across the country indicated that two repentant Boko Haram members had enrolled for degree programmes in different fields of study.

He, however, did not state the centres the repentant insurgents were undertaking their study programmes and their chosen courses.

According to him, “figures for the second semester registration by zone indicated that 58 per cent of those taking examinations in NOUN are female.”

This, he said was “commendable as it provides women with an opportunity for gaining world-class education at their place and their pace.”

“Across the board is an increase in the participation of women in the university, since female enrolment constituted 53 per cent of the total registration. There is also an increase in the enrolment of inmates in correctional centres.

“The most recent report from this centres indicated two repentant of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, have decided to enrol for NOUN degree programmes, taking advantage of the free facilities provided up to PhD,” he said.

