More injury concern for Man City, as Rodri limps out in Atalanta win

Rodri was substituted with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the first half of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Atalanta, as the Premier League champions’ injury problems mounted.

The Spaniard has been filling in at center-back with fellow midfielder Fernandinho, as Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones struggled for fitness while Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until 2020 with a knee injury.

Rodri started at center-back for City’s win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, helping Pep Guardiola’s side keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Guardiola failed to sign a central defender in the summer, despite club captain Vincent Kompany’s leaving to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

“We don’t know about Rodri yet,” Guardiola said after City’s 5-1 victory. “I think tomorrow we’ll know, hopefully it will be around 10 days if it’s not broken. If it is broken, he’ll be out three weeks to a month. It looks like a hamstring injury.”

In addition to Rodri’s injury, Oleksandr Zincheno missed the game against Atalanta with a knee injury, Benjamin Mendy returning to the starting line-up in his place.

City said the Ukrainian will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem.

Zinchenko has made nine appearances so far this season, having played 29 times during their title-winning campaign last year.

