Monarch, chiefs, others docked over threat to life, breach of peace

By Shina Abubakar

A monarch, the Olu of Songbe, a community in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adepoju Hassan, 65, was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo over threatening one Azeez Muideen.

He was arraigned together with his chiefs, Mufutau Oyeweso, 56, Adebiyi Mukaila, 45, Azeez Akanmu, 71, and Oyeweso Abiodun, 37 on three counts bothering on threat to life and causing breach of peace.

The charge sheet disclosed that the accused caused breach of peace and threatened the life of Azeez Muideen and Ayandiran Rasheed at Egbedi area of Osogbo.

It stated that “the accused and other thugs threatened the victims with cutlasses and sticks over a land “matter”.

It added that the offences contravened section 516, 86 and 249(d) of criminal code cap 34 vol11 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Defence counsel, Taofeek Ibikunle applied for bail on behalf of his clients in the most liberal term, saying the apart from the monarch, the second and fifth are chiefs that should be granted bail on self recognition.

However, Police prosecutor, Olusegun Elisha opposed the application on the ground that they may incite crisis in the community and jump bail.

He added that there is a pending case against the same accused in magistrate court 3.

According to him, the accused persons had been invited by the police but refused to honour the invitation.

Initially, the presiding magistrate, Risikat Olayemi ordered that the accused be remanded in police custody from where they should be brought before magistrate court 3 on October 16, 2019.

However, their counsel pleaded with the court to release them to him and pledged to present them in court on the appropriate date, saying one of them is his uncle.

Olayemi then annulled her earlier ruling and granted the accused bail on the ground that their counsel write an undertaken addressed to the court.

She then adjourned the matter till October 16, 2019 for mention.