Model secondary school Nsukka emerges FG’s 2019 educational award winner

Federal Government has named Model Secondary School, Nsukka, Enugu State, winner of the 2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award.

The prestigious national award, which will be conferred on the school on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Eagle Square, Abuja, at 10am, was sequel to the general assessment of infrastructure, E-Library, quality teaching & learning in public secondary schools in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Education.

This outstanding feat was fallout from various educational interventions by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State, which ensured the overhaul of all classroom blocks at Model Secondary School Nsukka, construction of dormitories and dining hall with state-of-the-art facilities.

Other pivotal interventions include installation of ICT/E-Library through the works department of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and recruitment and training of quality teachers, leading to the excellent performance of the school’s JSS3 and SS3 students in junior and senior WAEC, respectively, among others.

