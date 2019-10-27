By Lawani Mikairu

Chairman of the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria,FEHN, and the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema who brokered the peace meeting between the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Benue state government has reacted to the reports indicating that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore apologised for the killings in Benue by alleged herdsmen.

Onyema explained that both Governor Ortom and the Secretary of the organisation Saleh Hassan who spoke on behalf of Miyetti Allah only pledged to maintain peace in order to finally put to an end to the incessant killings in the state.

He further said that it was at his instance that the reconciliation was made so he had to make it clear that while Miyetti Allah pledged to ensure that the crisis between farmers and herdsmen in the state is put to an end, Ortom on behalf of the state government also pledged to do the same.

According to Onyema: “The entire intention was for both parties to engage each other harmoniously and peacefully towards amicable solutions to the conflict. The reports that Miyetti Allah apologized for the killings in Benue as if Saleh Alhassan admitted that they were actually carried out by his group was unfair to the peace process and both parties. What he said is, “We are here because we want peace, we want to be able to sit down like brothers and discuss amicably, ways of ensuring peaceful co-existence between all ethnic nationalities”.

“A lot have been said. We are not going to dwell in the past. Rightly or wrongly, if we have offended anyone in this state, we are sorry and, if we have felt offended by you, the Benue people, whether rightly or wrongly, we have equally forgiven. Let us all chart a new beginning. Let us all join hands together with the government and people of this state to flush out the criminal elements in our mist, on all sides”.

He pledged to work with the governor whom he described as a peace-loving Governor.

The Chairman of FEHN and Air Peace also made it clear that he was not interested in politics and noted that what he is doing to reconcile the country and bring peace is not motivated by possible interest in politics, noting that he has been championing peace since he was in secondary school because he believes in peaceful existence of people, no matter the tribal or religious diversity.

Onyema who spearheaded peace in the Niger Delta during the crisis, which led to the Amnesty Programme, said that he organised the reconciliation between the herders and Benue people because he believes that harmonious co-existence would end the crisis that has rocked the state for years and there was the need to make a new commitment to entrench peace in the state.

He reiterated that he is not doing public good for pecuniary gains like going into politics, insisting that he is a businessman and he loves Nigeria so much that he would want peaceful co-existence of people from the different parts of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria.