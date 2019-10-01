Queen Adaeze G Okoro, the reigning Miss Prestigious Nigeria 2019 recently launched her educational program in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. The project themed, Girls Child Orientation and Empowerment started off with a tour to Methodist Girls secondary school, Harbour Road, Port Harcourt where the beauty queen distributed over 1000 books and other writing materials to the students.

The campaign was laced with various activities including games, spelling bee and also an interactive motivational talks from various speakers on self-development and leadership instincts. The queen also marked her birthday at the event and was celebrated by students and staffs in the school.





The school principal, Mrs Edna, who received the queen and her campaign team at her office shortly after the event thanked and appreciated her for choosing to carry out such demonstrative campaign in their school.

In her word: “In the wakeup call for a better-Nigeria, we must all and always show readiness to bring education to the forefront as it stands as a pillar for every successful country. We must not expect the government to lead the way all the time, as individuals and good citizens, we must show efforts and add our own little quota”.

The campaign will continue with tours to schools in Bayelsa state and Abia State respectively.

VANGUARD