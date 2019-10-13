Miss Nigeria Republic holds its 2nd edition in Lagos

The Miss Nigeria Republic on Saturday, October 12th hosted its second edition of the pageant in Lagos state with the theme: “THE FOCUS”.

Miss Nigeria Republic is an initiative of OCTREEDS EMPIRE partnered by LABBYMEDIA and was established with the sole aim to correct the wrong impression about the Nigerian pageant industry and also to impact into the society through means of the Queen’s project.

Queen Ogundero Omolabake, CEO Labbymedia and organiser of the event, while addressing the press on Saturday said the queens need to be engaged positively.

In her words “They also need to be engaged positively with their natural endowment, talent, Entrepreneurial skills, knowledge and abilities to impact in the society most especially representing the brand”.

Queen Ogundero further stated that “During the years, the Queens have successfully impacted and supported lives by cleaning Lagos, visiting Makoko to impact lives, keeping mothers alive, visits to motherless baby homes to impact lives, Girl hub Africa, rAISING girls summit and several medical impacts in our society.

“In the recent online audition which held within one month on social media boosted of over 60 applicants who were later shortlisted to 43 purposely to focus and search for the brilliant and intelligent model that will represent the above title MISS NIGERIA REPUBLIC”.

She said “The goal is not to pick the most beautiful or the most sexy of them all as the winner including Miss Nigerian Republic, 1st Runner up, 2nd Runner up, 3rd Runner up, but a beautiful girl that is well mannered and coordinated filled with various ideas and ready to execute every idea until her voice is heard and ready to use her sense of humor and good office to further meaningful courses.

“Officially, the shortlisted contestants have been screened and gone through the necessary procedure. Hence our winners are picked based on overall best and are ready to showcase their inner self and how they can make Nigeria a better place. The handover finale event tagged “The focus” which took place on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at House 38, Bamboo Lounge, Ikeja GRA, Lagos State”.

The name of the outgoing queen of Miss Nigerian Republic is Queen Adeyinka Olawoye while the Runner ups are Queen Sanni Jumoke, Oguntayo Oluwateleme, Queen Adesewa Adeleye. They handed over to the winners Ogeyingbo Joy Adeola, Odunayo Ibikunle, Sadiya Standley, Ina Omoni Sophia respectively.

The new Queen, Ogeyingbo Joy Adeola assured that her reign will make impacts in the society, and as a matter of facts, will focus on the development of girl child.

The event which its red carpet started at 12:00 PM was proudly sponsored by Octreeds Hair, Kismet International, Don El Management, G security, Katie’s collection, Bodex Media, MadeitWear, Weckx Design, Toks Fabric, Da8th wonder, Mojiba’s place, Shakara Maniacs, and QueensConnectAfrica.

