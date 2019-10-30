Minister tasks PTI on synergy, research

By Kenneth Agbonkese

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, has challenged Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, to collaborate with relevant institutions and agencies on research.

The minister spoke at PTI’s 2019 graduation, noting that the Institute had remained in the forefront of providing quality and technically-relevant training and delivering technological needs required in the petroleum industry.

According to him, “as the hub for training and retraining of personnel for the petroleum industry across Africa, I call on PTI to collaborate with other institutions in areas of research and training.

“The Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF; Nigerian Content Development and Management Board, NCD(M)B; NNPC and the IOC’s are encouraged to collaborate with PTI to offer scholarships and research grants to deserving students and graduands, as well as finance special projects and patronise the institute in building employees capacity.”

On his part, chairman, PTI Governing Council, Mr. A. R. Shakur, said PTI was poised to improve competent skilled training in line with global best practices, to be achieved with the introduction of international professional certifications to students.

He added: “It is also pertinent to mention the introduction of Post-HND in Petroleum Engineering, Gas Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, in affiliation with the University of Port Harcourt.”

The Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Professor Sunny lyuke, in his speech, listed the projects, achievements and challenges facing the institution, and urged the graduands to begin the needed change, starting with themselves.

Vanguard