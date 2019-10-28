Minister, APCON Task MDAs on Public Sector Branding

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed has called on various ministries, departments and agencies of government at all levels to approach public sector branding with a change of attitude and in line with current dynamics.

He urged them to allow their branding drive emanate from within to the outside and by so doing, their habits and passion in delivering quality services to the people will be consolidated.

The Minister spoke at the 2019 Public Sector Branding Summit Held on Monday in Abuja with the theme: Shaping the Future of Public Sector Marketing and Communications in Nigeria.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed who was represented by the Director of Public Communications, Mrs. Priscilla Ihuoma said good branding in public sector encompasses deliberate intentions to make a distinction between important and unimportant public products and services or public objectives but a habit to be inculcated and lived by persons promoting the brand in the public sector.

He said public sector branding deserves support, participation and practical performance of all stakeholders in order to create positive and deep-seated expressions with distinctive ideas and objectives for the public sector.

‘‘The various, MDAs of governments at all levels are working hard in their respective relationship with the people through the public services and public enterprises to provide basic facilities either without cost to users or at a very reduced rate for patronage. These services deserve appropriate branding for several reasons, it could be for identification contribution, involvement, even information dissemination purpose or whatever the objective they are meant to serve.

‘‘Our attitude as individual on those shoulders are laid these obligations to drive the constructive brand of public service objectives or public enterprise goals determines the success or failure of the branding endeavour. We encourage our public sector branding to emanate from within to the outside, which will consolidate habit and passion in delivering our purposes, zealously.’’

In her welcome address the Ag. Registrar/Chief Executive of APCON, Ijedi Iyoha said the summit was created to encourage the initiatives of capitalizing on the importance of branding in communication as a system to steer public sector objectives.

She said Public Sector branding should be adopted as a regular technique actively and creatively adopted by various levels of government in reaching out to the community or particular group of interest.

‘‘APCON, Brandmarks Communications Limited and other institutions partnering with us see a lot of potentials and important returns in activities of the public sectors, hence the convergence to create improved value in an from the activities of branding.’’

Iyoha further encouraged the public sector to be receptive to ideas, innovations, suggestions and challenges in order to keep ahead, or at the least, at par with the advancement in media technology, adding that there is no limit to the benefits of good branding.

‘‘We invite every government institution to key into the opportunities arising from the discussions of this summit to make sure that advantages are exploited. The private sector is driving the branding business in full steam. If they had not seen productive fallouts the idea would have been dead. No business runs to loss. The success of every government objective is the profit derived and where the objectives are worth pursuing, they ought to be done with vigour and diligence.

‘‘We cannot overemphasize on the advantages and benefits of patronizing and making maximum use of professionals in advertising and marketing communications in all facets of branding. I urge and implore stakeholders in the public sector to reach out to the professionals and to insist that only professionals are made use of in achieving these goals.’’

The Presidential candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP in the last Presidential elections, Tope Fasua said the summit ‘‘brings to the fore the need for our public sector to reposition and also represents themselves to the public. For him, the public sector should be focused on excellence in public service delivery and listen to what people have to say.

Managing Partner, Brandmakars Communications limited, Chidi Onwumere posited that Public sector in Nigeria needs to be branded, saying that, ‘’It is no longer a nice to have but a must-have now because a lot of nations are already imbibing the principle of branding for their country and all the products and service they have to offer.’’ For him, Nigeria cannot be left behind.

Vanguard News