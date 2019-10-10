Minimum wage: we’ve started mobilising for showdown after Oct 16 — TUC

By Dennis Agbo The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has disclosed that the organised labour has commenced mobilisation of workers for a lockdown of the country if the federal government fails to abide by the signed N30,000 minimum wage on both parties’ final meeting scheduled for October 16. TUC chairman in Enugu State, Comrade Igbokwe C Igbokwe who made the disclosure in Enugu on Wednesday said the Union has already issued directives to its organs including his state. He wondered why the federal government is probating and reprobating at the same time. He said that the Nigerian workers were angry and ready to down tools at the end of October 16 if the government fails to make sense at the end of that day.

Speaking in Enugu, Igbokwe said that Nigerian workers were no longer comfortable with the delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage already signed into law.

“We are preparing. We just got a letter from the national leadership of our union to start mobilising, that is if at the close of work on October 16 and government did not meet up labour’s demand, we shall call workers out for strike.

“If these things are not done by the close of work on 16th, then we wait for further directive from our leadership on what to do. I can assure you now that every state has commenced mobilisation. Workers are angry and tired. You cannot be probating and reprobating.

“You cannot come out and say I’ll pay and tomorrow you come out and say, I’ll not pay. You cannot be talking with both sides of the mouth because it is embarrassing and workers are getting tired because a promise has been made and we have waited and waited and nothing has happened and it is beginning to look as if they are doing a macabre dance and we don’t understand it.

” I am telling you that workers are angry because of their Minimum wage and they are ready at any moment to down tools. All we are waiting for is instruction or a directive from our national leadership,” Igbokwe said.

On the proposed toll Gates across the country, he advised that the roads be rehabilitated first before setting up the tolls.

“How can you put toll gates on roads that are not motorable. Most roads in the South East are in terrible conditions and you cannot be talking of erecting tolls on them,” he said.

Vanguard