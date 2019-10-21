Minimum wage: Nasarawa lābour expresses mixed reaction over consequential adjustment

By David Odama

Organized labour in Nasarawa State monday expressed mixed reaction over the agreement on consequential adjustment on the minimum wage.

The organized labour led by their respective leaders expressed the reaction over consequential adjustment

Wagesr while speaking with Newsmen in Lafia.

While some members of the organised labour described the agreement as a welcome development, others said it would not have a serious impact on the living condition of civil servants.

While calling on Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to commence the process for the implementation of the new minimum wage without delay, t hey, however, observed that the increment would go a long way towards cushioning effects of the harsh economic realities.

According to the Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yusuf Iya who commended the representative of the organised labour for the feat achieved in securing an improved package for civil servants noted that the government would implement the new minimum wage as soon as the template was made available.

“Our governor is an honourable man who always matches word with action, therefore, I believe he would implement it because he has promised to do so,” the NCL Chairman said.

On his part, Mohammed Doma, Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, said that he was not happy with the disparity in the approved for various grade levels.

The TUC Chairman noted this was the first time different percentage was approved for various grade levels.

“The increment should have been the same percentage to cushion the effects of harsh economic realities and policies of the government.

“They increased VAT, multiple charges by banks even in deposit account and they are about to reintroduced payment of toll fees on some roads.

“The civil servants are at the receiving end, therefore, we expected more,” the TUC Chairman added.

Obadiah Avre, a civil servant in the state said the new minimum wage was a welcomed development but appealed to the relevant authorities to transmit the template to states immediately for onward implementation at the state levels.

Also speaking , Hadiza Sabo, Chairman Nasarawa State Chapter of Market Women Association, congratulated workers for the increase.

She said that their businesses would flourish because there would be more money in circulation due to the increment in salaries.

She, however, assured the general public that their members would not increase prices of their goods because of increase in minimum wage.