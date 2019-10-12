Military retirees in the country have urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Veterans Affairs Division in the Ministry of Defence to a full fledge ministry to cater for their welfare.

The retirees made the call in a communiqué issued to journalists on Saturday in Abuja at the end of a three-day retreat on “Unification of Military Veterans Associations.”

They also called on government at all levels to exploit the untapped resources that abound in them.

The veteran said they had resolved to operate under one umbrella body known as “Veterans Federation of Nigeria.”

They pledged loyalty to the government and readiness to contribute to national security and development and called on the ministry of defence and Defence Headquarters to develop a database for them.

They said such database should detail their strength, areas of specialisation and experience for the purpose of re-engagement (NAN)

Vanguard