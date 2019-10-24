MGWN organiser preaches peace, youth devt

Organisers of the annual Miss Green and White Nigeria, MGWN, has said this year’s edition will hold this Sunday in Lagos, with focus on preaching peace through youths engagement.

A statement by the Founder, Juliet Porbeni, said the pageant will bring together Nigerian youths as advocates for peace and a decent society.

Porbeni added that the initiative has created platforms for young people to become more relevant in the society by lending their voices to the fight against the surge of violence and terrorism.

According to him, “Nigeria has over the past few years, recorded series of events that have threatened our existence as a once peaceful nation.

“The perpetrators are usually idle youths, who have become tools in the hands of the evil ones that send them on these ungodly assignments.

“MGWN hopes to promote a peaceful and mutual tolerance by investing in the youths.”

Porbeni also said the organisations supporting MGWN have volunteered to empower the winners through free skill acquisition programmes.