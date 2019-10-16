Messi presented with latest European Golden Boot shoe

Football maverick Lionel Messi was presented with his sixth golden boot award on Wednesday, flanked by his two sons, Thiago and Mateo, as the Spanish football fraternity gathered to celebrate yet another remarkable year of brilliance from the Argentine international.

“Although we discuss the Champions League a lot, we never forget the league or cup at Barcelona,” Messi admitted.

“The Champions League is something special, obviously, but the league is the most important thing, it’s what makes you feel good in the later rounds of the Champions League and the cup.

“At Barcelona, we always aim to win everything.” As his two children took center stage at the award ceremony, Messi was quizzed on his role back at home, and the Argentine was quick to make clear he wasn’t in charge.

“I better leave you with some doubt, generally the soft one is me,” Messi admitted. “The one who challenges the kids the most is above me. “Sometimes they deserve telling off, many times they deserve it.”

With regards to the Golden Shoe award, the veteran forward was quick to thank those who have helped him along his journey.

“Thank you all for being here to all those present, especially my family,” he added. “Luis and Jordi are here today, two big helps for me to receive this award.

“Without my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to receive even one of these, it’s a recognition of the entire team.”

Source: Marca

