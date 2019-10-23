Messi leads Barcelona past Slavia Prague 2-1 in Champions League

A quick-fire strike from Lionel Messi and a second half own goal gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in a thrilling Champions League Group F encounter on Wednesday where both sides spurned multiple chances.

Barcelona swarmed forward from the kick-off, keeping Slavia bottled up in their own end and denying them possession.

They took the lead in the third minute when Messi forced a turnover before feeding the ball to Arthur who returned it for the Argentine to slip past the goalkeeper.

Slavia regrouped quickly and began pressing forward in numbers during a lively first half in which they out-shot Barcelona and created three golden opportunities to level the score.





The home side pushed on by a roaring crowd, kept their foot on the pedal after the break and deservedly levelled in the 50th minute.

This was after Lukas Masopust held off a defender before threading a pass to Jan Boril who made no mistake in front of goal.

Barcelona, harried all night by a hard-running Slavia side, reclaimed their advantage in the 57th minute when a Luis Suarez shot from a tight angle bounced off Peter Olayinka and into the net.

