Mercy Eke: A thrilling journey from obscurity to fame

…Her immediate dream, strategy that won her BBN title

By AYO ONIKOYI & BENJAMIN NJOKU

Mercy Eke, known widely as ‘Mercy Lambo, Queen of Highlights’ has made history as the first woman to be crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija in its 4th edition. This couldn’t have been possible without the Imo State-born Housemate storming the House with some sort of a plan.

She came into Biggie’s House with the statement “I’m going to win the money” and with the right strategy she actually did. As the first female to win the game her opening speech or should it be termed “prophesy” came through. Although many of the housemates, said the same thing at the very beginning, it appears Mercy’s came with a little bit of intuition armed with some well thought-out moves.

However, she’s not the first winner of the reality TV show to come out of nowhere to rise to stardom. While, we have had other past winners who have gone on to become superstars in their rights, Mercy’s victory is peculiar having finally broken the jinx as the first female contestant to win the grand prize.

Since the inception of Big Brother Naija in 2006, no female contestant won the show. The first winner was Katung Aduwak(2006) followed by Efe Ejeba(2017)and Miracle Igbokwe(2018). Mercy Eke becoming the first woman to win the reality show, has definitely changed the perception of the people about the show.

Before the grand finale last Sunday, many pitched tent with the ‘Queen of Highlights,’not because she was exceptional while in the house. But importantly, because no female contestant ever emerged winner of the show since its inception. The sentiment favoured her. But she was also like-able. And she also had a fine strategy.

The Imo State-born reality TV star became the last female housemate standing after the eviction of her best friend, Diane. She had the likes of Mike who won the hearts of fans and viewers of the show from to contend with. There were also Seyi with his Awolowo connection, Frodd as the most popular and liked housemates in the show and Omashola whose die-hard fans were doing everything to see that he won the show.

Mercy’s journey into the BBNajia house began on an exciting note, with Nelson and Gedoni crushing on the beauty. She didn’t hide her preference for the men. However, both men didn’t seem to be into her and she settled for Ike, the ‘resident bad boy,’ who was friends with her for a few weeks before their relationship became the longest in the house. Mercy and Ike became the Bonny and Clyde of BBNaija and they were as loving as they were mischievous while together in the house. They played several pranks on housemates and stole a couple of Bet9ja coins together and remained inseparable. Even when Ella tried battling for Ike’s love, Mercy wasted no time in clearly marking her territory.

She made herself several housemates’ delight all through her stay in the house. She was one of the pepper dem housemates and she did present the sauce as well as the juice in the house. From her ‘dripping’ status to her conversations and salacious outfits, Mercy made an impression on the housemates and viewers. She was fire on the dance floor and Saturday night parties were incomplete without her blessings.

Her waist and bum shaking moves became what several housemates looked forward to. She was so hot on the dance floor and during parties that she was dubbed Lamborghini Mercy. The nickname has since stuck with her, replacing ‘Sugar,’ her moniker in her first week in the house. It was not surprising, however, when she was announced the winner of the show. She got 41.77 per cent of the total votes to beat Mike who got 19.94 per cent. There were more than 250 million votes. The game is over, and the 26-year-old beauty is busy trying to re-organize herself. She has become one of the success stories of BBNaija season. Her life would never remain the same again.

From being a fashion designer and video vixen to a reality TV star is by no means a great feast. A graduate of Imo State University, Mercy abandoned her business to chase her dream in the BBNaija house. She seems to know how to trend and stand out of the crowd. She’s about your average Nigerian youth who had dreams of making it big and making his mark in the creative industry. Those hopes and dreams came true last Sunday,when she was announced the winner of BBNaija season four.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mercy expressed her readiness to remain in the spotlight as long as it lasts. She’s thinking of nothing less than making good use of the opportunity that the BBNaija platform has provided for her.

Moving on, Mercy said her biggest dream was to launch her clothing line as well as to get the likes of American actress and model, Maia Campbell to work on her fashion show. “ My clothing brand has been my biggest dream. I want to get it out there and to get the likes of Maia Campbell to work on my fashion show. That’s my biggest dream. I’m going to get it done. I am a go-getter. I go for what I want and I achieve it. I am a fashion designer. Before I entered the BBNaija house, I abandoned everything but now, it’s in progress. I am working with my team and very soon, we will be putting something out there,” Mercy who loves cooking, swimming, traveling and dancing, said in a chat with us.

The reality TV star also, plans to make some “strategic investments. “I plan to invest in real estate and expand my luxury clothing line.”

Expressing her interest in acting, she said “If acting comes my way, I will give it a trial. But my first baby is my business, getting my clothing line out there.” The soft-spoken reality TV star also noted that finding love was the last thing on her mind when she made it to the BBNaija house. “It was very obvious that I was single until I met Ike. We are hoping for the best. I’m in love with Ike and winning the show does not change anything. I think we have a future together. What I share with Ike is more than BBNaija. It’s bigger,” she added.

According to her, if she had a million dollars in her account, she would still be in the BB Naija game. She said;

“Yes, I would. I want the fame. The popularity is very important for my business”.

The 26-year-old who is the first female winner of the show went home with the coveted 60million ultimate prize. Here are quick and interesting facts about her.

While sharing her experience, Mercy stressed that her lowest moment in the house was when Ike was evicted in the 13th week after spending 92 days in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house.

Mercy’s win caused wild jubilation as some fans could not hide their excitement on social media. Also, celebrities such as Dencia, Rita Dominic and Laura Ikeji expressed their unreserved happiness. She’s one of many people plucked from obscurity to become a reality TV star.

In no distant time, her new-found fame would fetch her some mouth-watering deals with consumer brands. Already, she has been announced as the ambassador of the Innoson brand. She also smiled home with N30 million cash prize, N25 million worth of SUV, a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta, and a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles and Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone. There is also, a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European football final game live, courtesy Bet9ja. What more can she asks for!

Vanguard