By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Medical Director of Olan Comprehensive Healthcare Center, Dr Emmanuel Soyoola has expressed concern over Nigerians travelling abroad in search of the best treatment with the country losing more than $1 billion annually to medical tourism.

He said that several Nigerians attributed their decision to lack of accessibility to quality medical care while others hang it on competency, “having Nigerians constantly travel abroad to seek medical care has a negative economic impact on the country. We must seek to provide an international standard of care locally for the benefit of all.”

Dr Soyoola, Obstetrician and Gynecologist who trained in United State said that Olan Comprehensive Healthcare Center has commence operations in Nigeria to bring first-world standard healthcare services to Nigerians.

“People don’t need to travel outside the shores of the country. We are thrilled to finally commence operations in Nigeria having provided services abroad to Nigerians and foreigners across our different facilities in Florida, West Virginia and Georgia.’

“Beyond bringing healthcare to the elite, we would also be reaching out to the underserved to bring a standard of care accessible by everyone regardless of your socioeconomic status. Our strong areas are obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, intensive care for neonates and adults and emergency services. Our focus is on affordability and genuine care for patients.”

The launch also had in attendance Group Managing Director of Efficacy Group, Dr Oyeleke Ajiboye; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed; General Overseer, El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries, Dr James O. James and other dignitaries are in attendance during the launch of Olan Comprehensive Healthcare Center in Lagos.

Vanguard