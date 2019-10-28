MBGN contestant emerges Lush Hair ambassador

Lush Hair, the Nigerian premium hair extension, has unveiled Miss. Cynthia Afuzy, one of the contestants in 2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant as its brand ambassador.

Miss. Cynthia Afuzy, who represented Adamawa State in the contest was officially selected and announced during the 2019 MBGN Pageant in Bayelsa, winning five hundred thousand naira in cash prize.

Commenting, Sukhm Pannu, Brand Manager, Lush Hair, said: “it is our utmost pleasure to have been a major sponsor of the most highly rated pageant in and outside Nigeria and most importantly having our ambassador emerge from the MBGN contestants in the person of Miss. Cynthia Afuzy representing Adamawa State.

“We are conversant with and quite appreciative of the rigorous grooming and selection process these ladies have been exposed to, matching the international standard. This undoubtedly demonstrates that we have taken the best step in the right direction in settling for one of the beauty queens.”

Pannu explained that from becoming five hundred thousand Naira richer, Afuzy would also enjoy a year supply of the company’s product, represent the brand at events and also have free access to the brand’s office amongst other perks

Speaking at the event, Guy Murray Bruce, Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State, on Tourism Development & Entertainment, who also doubles as a director, Silverbird Group said the theme for this year’s pageant “Every Woman” encapsulates the true definition of the woman, who is a nurturer, care giver, working woman, wife, professional among others.

“The theme also lends its meaning towards the national fight against the increase in the statistics of girl child rape, girl child slavery, child trafficking and early girl child marriage,” he said.

Over three decades, Silverbird group MBGN brand has consistently sustained impeccable credibility in organizing excellent beauty pageants in Nigeria, the winner of which eventually proceeds to represent the country at the Miss. World pageant. The1st runner up becomes Miss. The universe, while the second runner up gets the Miss. Tourism crown all to represent Nigeria at the international level.

