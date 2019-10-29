…condemns attacks on dissents in Edo state

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Mr John Mayaki has commended the Inspector General of Police over the arrest of those allegedly involved in the orchestrated attack on the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Benin City.

Mayaki who condemned the incessant attacks on members of the Edo People’s Movement, EPM also called on the Inspector General of Police to intensify efforts at restoring peace in Edo state regretting that the non-arrest of those who organized the forceful inauguration of members-elect about five months ago at the dead of the night may have encouraged the spike of violence against dissents in the state.

In a statement, Mayaki said there was the need to investigate a certain video clip circulating online on a promise of violence in Edo State displaying by one Benedicta Atoh Ebuehi, who was recently made the Acting Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area, Edo State, promising to ensure that violence and harm are meted out on members of Edo People’s Movement.

According to Mayaki, “Benedicta was addressing the Governor of Edo State in the cited video and the content of her speech with all seriousness, given the importance of the background and occasion was to promise violence. Added to the impassioned tone of severity that produced the speech, I have valid reasons to believe that this promise of violence is substantial and carries essence. This is made worse when one considers the vital position she holds in the community and the applaud that followed her speech.

“The speech, which was made directly to the present and seated governor, Godwin Obaseki, partly read thus: “your enemies, known and unknown, for those of us who are your foot soldiers at the local government level, particularly, I am sending a very strong message to the members of the EPM. We are saying that we are going to make our local government very uncomfortable for them.”

“Amidst claps and other forms of vocal cheer, which spells support for such wicked promise, Benedicta continued, “we are going to smoke them out from their holes, we will look for them in every nook and crannies of our local government, we are going to chase them out; anybody who does not want the progress of Edo State, is not fit to live in Edo State.

“Added to this, is an executed threat of violence directed at the person of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. On the evening of the said day, a group of thugs who are known allies of the government gathered at the residential place of the National Chairman with the plan to waylay him and beat him up. It is by the sheer luck that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was not around, hence escaping the plan. The boys were later dispelled by the police after words got out of the ongoing threat.

“It is against these shameful undemocratic developments that I appeal to IGP, urging not just your attention, but an active response to the situation. While a case may be made that those were mere words, we must also recognize that speech precedes action and also informs it. The speech made by Benedicta is cocked and loaded, is not innocent, and is simply a call to arms, violence, brutality, and violation of human rights. While the actions of the thugs are clearly evident to be violent, showing the scale of the danger lurking around in the state. If they could afford the effrontery to attack the Party National Chairman, then no common man of opposition is safe in the state.

“Nigeria’s constitution did not make dissent a crime and has in no way supported the disruption of peace and violation of human rights simply because of criticisms. It may be instructive to make a good example of our president, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been deeply criticized and sometimes wrongly attacked by the opposition, but he yet remains receptive of antagonizing views because he understands that democracy thrives on opposition, dissent, accountability, and criticisms.

“Unfortunately, some elements and tools of power do not understand these characteristics of democracy in Edo State and have hence vowed to brutalize and deal with members of Edo People’s Movement, and all other groups and persons who are not supportive of the incumbent administration, just for the crime of antagonism. These negative developments compelled us to invite your audience and accompanying action into the situation. This is because we hold you in high regard as our last resort and guarantor of security, as such basic amenity can no longer be granted us by the authority of our local and state governments”, Mayaki said.

