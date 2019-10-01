By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans for the flag-off of a 149-bed Maternal and Child Centre, MCC, located inside the Alimosho General Hospital, Alimosho Local Government Area, LGA of the state, geared towards promoting the health of mothers and children, reducing maternal and child mortality and improving the state’s health indices.

The wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, are expected to unveil the maternal centre, on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday, during an inspection tour of the facility, explained that the specialist centre was built and donated by the Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to the Lagos State Government.

According to Sanwo-olu administration’s Commissioner for Health, the three-floor facility has two operating theatres, recovery rooms, sterilization room, delivery room, consultation rooms, private and general wards, scanning room, side laboratory rooms, reception area, lounge, nurses room and station, doctor call rooms, scrub room and a board room.

“Inside the centre are ultra-modern equipment that will aid the prompt delivery of maternal and child care services, this includes; patient monitors with EC02, Suction machine double jar, ultra scan machines, oxygen generating machine, vacuum extractor delivery set, anaesthetic machine and diathermy machine”

“Others are emergency cart with defibrillator, baby incubators, phototherapy lamps, paediatric ventilators, multiparameter monitors for mothers and babies, crash cart, theatre monitor, defibrillators and fetal Doppler,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner while commending the gesture of the Federal Government for donating the facility, said; “We are very grateful to the Federal Government to have produced this extra capacity facility for us in our endeavour to look after mothers and children.

We already have one mother (maternal) and child centre at Alimosho but we have exceeded the capacity.

“And so, this donation from the Federal government for us to spillover is a great gift to Lagos State and the people of Alimosho. We will maximize its use and it will certainly have an impact in our attempt to improve the welfare and reduce mortality of mothers and children.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Titilayo Goncalves said the State government has engaged the services of clinical facility managers through the office of the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency to maintain the facility.

