Massive Kidnappings: Police assure public safety, says don’t panic

The Nigeria Police Force has on Thursday assured the residents of FCT and its environs not to panic as the Force is working tirelessly to ensure all kidnapped victims are released.

In a press statement published on Thursday, the Police said it is embarking on an exercise which is in collaboration with other security agents.

“The exercise which is a joint operation between the Police and other security agents is being carried out around Kuje – Robuchi axis and other blackspots within the Federal Capital Territory.” The statement reads.

The Police, however, urged the public not to panic but instead remain calm as all kidnapped persons will be rescued and the perpetrators of the act arrested.

“Citizens are advised not to panic but remain calm as the law enforcement agencies and the security community are determined to rescue all the victims unhurt, arrest the kidnappers and their collaborators and restore law and order.

“The Nigeria Police Force is currently carrying out a massive counter kidnapping operation aimed at rescuing all victims of recent kidnapping incidents in and around the FCT.”

There have been various kidnap cases in the area. Vanguard reported in September that people travelling to Abuja from Osun were attacked along Imesi-Ile Ekiti states road.

Three students of ABU and others were also reported to have been kidnapped on the Abuja Kaduna highway in August.

During the ABU students kidnapping report, the security source who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity said “yes we are aware of the kidnap of at least seven persons including three law students of ABU. We are trailing the kidnappers”.

