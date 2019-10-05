Masari warns transport authority officials against fraud

Gov. Aminu Masari of katsina state has warned officials of the state transport authority not to divert revenue generated from the buses under them.

Masari gave the warning at the launching of a new bus purchased by the state transport authority (KSTA), on Saturday in Katsina.

The governor was represented by the general manager of the transport authority, Alhaji Haruna Musa.

Masari said that the purchase of the bus was part of the directives given to the authority, to purchase one bus every month from the proceeds generated by the company buses.

He assured the Authority of the state government’s continued support, to enable it provide quality services to commuters in the state.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the newly purchased bus and hope the authority would embrace maintenance culture in running its fleet.

Earlier, the general manager of the authority, Musa, told the governor that the bus was purchased at the cost of N15 million.

Musa said this was in line with government directive that the authority should pay its staff salaries, maintain the fleet of buses and use surplus to procure new buses monthly.

He, however, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute towards the improvement of the people using the buses for their transportation.(NAN)

