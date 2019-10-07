Masari indicts APC leadership, warns against absence of coordination

*** Says APC Leaders must Make Amends in Management of Political Relations, Masari

By Henry Umoru

Governor of Katsina State and Chairman, Steering Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC on Legislative Matters, Aminu Masari yesterday indicted the leadership of the APC, warning that the absence of Coordination among them and other stakeholders of the party would destroy it.

According to him, it has become very imperative for the leadership of the party to address this if it must sustain its existence.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when the Governors on the platform of the APC visited the Leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives at room 301, Senate Wing, the former Speaker, House of Representatives

called on APC Leaders to make amends in the management of Political Relations as well as engage in serious consultation with stakeholders and other members of the party at all levels. Aminu Masari, who led the APC governors to the meeting who tried to explain the agenda of the meeting earlier, said, “The Progressive Governors Forum has a standing subcommittee on Legislative Matters that started in the last Assembly. But unfortunately, no success came out for obvious reasons. So we thought that we should contact you early enough so that we put machinery in motion in making sure that this time around, we are on the same page – the Progressive Governors Forum and the National Assembly. In doing so we want to use this opportunity to address some fundamental issues that do not only affect APC alone as a political party but the whole nation. ” We can recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reminded us of both our responsibilities in providing leadership to ensure that all of us as elected representatives which is a collective body that should prioritize building strong relationships between all elected representatives both in the executive and legislative arms of government as well as our party leaders.” Masari noted that “the absence of coordination has produced a crisis of trust which if care is not taken can destroy our party and the political process. So as leaders, we need to make amends especially in the area of management of political relations among all the party stakeholders”

The governor who drew attention to the crisis that made the APC lose some of the States it hitherto controlled, said, “We need not remind ourselves of what happened between 2015 and 2019. We, unfortunately, allowed avoidable circumstances to give new life to our political opponents, especially parties in opposition to APC, like PDP. In a direct indictment of the APC leadership over the party’s political misfortunes, Masari said: “We have not managed our personal aspiration to contest elections through the inability of our party leadership to painstakingly ensure broad consultations leading to a collective decision that was recorded on most of these avoidable circumstances. “We know what happened in the build-up to 2019, the crisis we have in so many states within our own political party. I am referring to those crises that could have been avoided. Recognizing that conflicting demands from all stakeholders would not be easy to manage. Compliance with the provisions of our party constitution, and the relevant laws of Nigeria “ When the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi realized that Masari was exposing the party before Journalists, he had to draw the attention of the Master of Ceremony to it and Journalists were later sent out of the hall. In his remarks before the Journalists were asked to leave, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who thanked the governors for playing a vital role in the Installation of the leadership of the National Assembly, said that the onus is now on the lawmakers to pay back, adding that they will remain very committed and loyal to ensure achievements in the area of Security and safety. Lawan who hailed the working relationship in the Senate with the opposition said that all levels of government must work together in synergy.