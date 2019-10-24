Marketer docked over importation, circulation of fake products

A 35-year-old marketer, Ogbonnaya Udochukwu, was on Thursday arraigned at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly importing and circulating fake ABRO PVC electrical tape belonging to Coscharis Motors Limited.

Udochukwu, a resident of Obun Eko Street in Idumota, Lagos Island, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, importation of fake products and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant committed the offences between January and October in Lagos Island.

Agboko said the defendant conspired with others at large to import and sell ABRO PVC electrical tapes, the product which originally belonged to Coscharis Motor Limited.

He said the company, situated at No. 1-7 Coscharis Street, Kirikiri Industrial Estate, Mazamaza, Lagos State, were getting complaints from distributors about their fake products in circulation.

The prosecutor said: “The company reported to the police and during an investigation, police got a tip-off that a group of marketers were importing the fake product.

“They were also forging the sticker of ABRO PVC electrical tape and pasting it on the fake products to pass them off as original.

“The defendant was caught with 10 cartons of the fake product which he wanted to deliver to one of his customers.”

Agboko said the offences contravened Sections 160, 365 CAP 1 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State and punishable under the same.

The Magistrate, Mr. T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum. (NAN)

